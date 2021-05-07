CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDW. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.78.

CDW stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.96. 15,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,120. CDW has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

