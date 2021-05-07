CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,120. CDW has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

