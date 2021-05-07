CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 7,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,214,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $804.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

