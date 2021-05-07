Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

CLDX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. 553,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,965. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.96.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.