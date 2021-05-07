Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.69. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

