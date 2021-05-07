Centamin (TSE:CEE) Price Target Raised to C$2.05 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (TSE:CEE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.05 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Centamin stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.01. 19,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,942. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88.

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$230,230.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.