CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $958,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 43.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 487,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $18,324,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.