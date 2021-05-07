Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $297.50

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 297.50 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 495517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The stock has a market cap of £505.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

