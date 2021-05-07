Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,811. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

