Century Aluminum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,187 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $15.24 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

