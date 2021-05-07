Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $92.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Century Communities traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 2841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

