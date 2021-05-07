Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.12. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 174,547 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

