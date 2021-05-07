Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

