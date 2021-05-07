Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cerus in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Cerus stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cerus by 26.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,166,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 459,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cerus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

