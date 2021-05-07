Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,402,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $8,674,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cerus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cerus by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 404,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $151,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

