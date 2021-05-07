CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.00

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.84, with a volume of 1643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.34.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

