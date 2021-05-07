Chardan Capital Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $188.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.14. The stock had a trading volume of 132,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,344. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. Moderna has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,725,120 shares of company stock valued at $837,229,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

