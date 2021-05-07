Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro Sells 3,370 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $341.78. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,187. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.33 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.39.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.