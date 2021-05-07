Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 157,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.75.

Charter Communications stock traded up $17.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $693.20. 15,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,440. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $684.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

