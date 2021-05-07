Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Inogen worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

