Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VCIT opened at $94.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

