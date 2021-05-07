Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.89 million, a P/E ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

