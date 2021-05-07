Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

