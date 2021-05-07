Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.