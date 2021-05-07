Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 294.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NYSE CHWY opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock worth $505,717,462. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

