Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CHMA stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

