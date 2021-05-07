Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

STOR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

