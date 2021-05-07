Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,570 shares of company stock worth $3,348,015. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

