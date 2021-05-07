Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 58 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of OKTA opened at $234.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.33 and a 200-day moving average of $248.17. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

