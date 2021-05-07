Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $957.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

