Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after buying an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

