China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAAS opened at $4.25 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

