China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGHLY opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.07. China Gas has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

