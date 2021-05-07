Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.11 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

