Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $959,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.