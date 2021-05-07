CIBC Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $23.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

