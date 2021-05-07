CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. Raymond James cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.29.

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.73. 190,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. Hydro One has a one year low of C$24.64 and a one year high of C$31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

