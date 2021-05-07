Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $10,939,794.44 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73.

On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36.

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $256.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $259.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

