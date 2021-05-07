Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRUS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,054. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

