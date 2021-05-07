Citigroup Downgrades Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Electro Optic Systems to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:EOPSF opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $4.06.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.