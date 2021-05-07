Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $148,011,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.