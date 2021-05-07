Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $136.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.27.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $113,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.