Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $47.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. 279,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,209,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,452,251.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,253,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,707,000 after buying an additional 697,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $262,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

