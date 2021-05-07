Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.55.

CTXS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.06. 36,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,765.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

