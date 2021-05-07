Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,076.06

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,076.06 ($40.19) and last traded at GBX 3,030 ($39.59), with a volume of 28702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,035 ($39.65).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKN. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,816.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,607.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.82%.

In related news, insider Tim Miller acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11). Also, insider Heike Truol bought 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Insiders acquired a total of 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,623 in the last quarter.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.