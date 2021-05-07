Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.

On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.

Seagen stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.49. 617,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,236. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.71. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $174,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

