Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

MPLX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,908. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

