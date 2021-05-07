Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 32,620 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 480,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.47. 4,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

