Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 114,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.