Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 5079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.45.

The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

